Kgosi Puso Gaborone

The chairperson of Ntlo ya Dikgosi, Kgosi Puso Gaborone has challenged Dikgosi to focus on nation building as such is the rule of the institution of Bogosi in Botswana.

Closing the Ntlo ya Dikgosi session on Friday, Kgosi Gaborone called on Dikgosi to focus on building the nation by not aligning themselves with politics. He said as Dikgosi their responsibility is to promote the welfare of members of the communities.

“Stay away from politics, let’s focus on our role as Dikgosi in ensuring that we ensure and promote the welfare of members of our communities,” said Kgosi Gaborone.

“Being actively involved in politics we could lose the trust that our people have on us. Even when we are here asking questions and tabling motions it is for the purpose of ensuring that the lives of our people are improved, that is our role as Dikgosi.”

He stated that the country’s stability and order including its tranquility and peace depend on lower structures and the role of those lower structures play.

“I had planned to visit a certain radio station this week to challenge someone but decided otherwise. That person had asked a critical question on what is the role of Bogosi.

At national level we can talk about peace and stability, but that starts at home before anything. Maintenance of law and order start at family level through impacting those values of Botho and peace and knowing that as a human being you relate with people that surround you,” he said.

He further stated that is the reason why there are headmen of

arbitration and institution of Bogosi. Gaborone said he has observed that some people have the tendency of undermining small processes that occurs at lower level and its contribution in terms of attaining peace and stability in Botswana.

“The mediation or arbitration process that occurs at lower level is basically to remind people to live together. The community is built on the ideal foundation of members of the community to be peaceful amongst each other. When we say we are a peaceful country we say so because it starts at family level upwards, we have had those processes and structures that ensure we have that peace.”

He stated that the country’s stability depends on the institution and hence pleaded with Dikgosi to continue ensuring that that order or stability exist.

“We can do that by continuing to perform our role of Bogosi, which is building the nation. I want all Dikgosi to be informed and the transformational agents of change that can transform its villages, its people and the nation,” said Kgosi Gaborone.

There has been a concern of a trend by some Dikgosi who use Bogosi to gain political mileage. It has been reported that some Dikgosi have put Bogosi into disrepute by being active in politics.

This is believed to have put the integrity of Bogosi in bad light as the society is slowly losing trust in the system.