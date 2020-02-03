Rapist Falls Asleep After Raping Granny

A young man who raped a 95-year-old granny later fell asleep in her bed in Mogoditshane on Saturday.

Mogoditshane police station commander, Superintendent Russ Letsebe said his office received a report on the matter early Saturday at around 3am.

He said the incident occurred at Ramoshaga ward in the village where the old woman resides.

Letsebe added that the 20-year-old man allegedly attacked the granny whilst asleep alone in her room and raped her.

“After this ordeal, the suspect fell asleep in the victim’s bed. He must have been drunk or something happened to him. It was at that stage that the granny escaped from the house and alerted her neighbours who are her grandchildren,” Letsebe explained.

He stated that the matter was reported to the police who reacted swiftly and found the young man still asleep and arrested him. Letsebe said the old woman was then taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Letsebe said investigations on the matter were ongoing

Banners

and the suspect is likely to appear at the Broadhurst Magistrate’s Court today or on Tuesday for a single count of rape.

Meanwhile, Letsebe implored the youth to respect elders and refrain from such kinds of immoral acts against the elderly. He said irrespective of age or gender individuals have the right to live their lives freely.

“I do not know what to say if lads can in this era attack such an old woman and rape her. Where is the Botho that children are taught and raised with in our Tswana culture? This is a disgrace, I am pleading with the youth especially males who are mostly the common perpetrators of sexual offences to respect women,” he said.

Letsebe pointed out that women live in fear of rapists in his policing area as demonstrated by rape statistics.