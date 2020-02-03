Suspect in leg irons PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

FRANCISTOWN: Mourners at Letlhakane in the Boteti Sub-District were caught by surprise last Thursday when a handful of police officers showed up at a funeral service to arrest a man who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in the village.

Letlhakane Police station commander, Michael Maphepu confirmed the arrest on Friday. The suspect was amongst those who had attended the midweek funeral service in the village. He was arrested at around 6pm. The recently arrested man reportedly attacked and raped the young girl behind Motsumi Junior Secondary School before fleeing the scene.

The rape incident allegedly took place last week Monday. The unemployed man was arrested following a tip-off from the victim’s mother, according to police. The victim’s mother had also attended the funeral service.

“While the funeral service was on, the mother of the victim identified someone fitting the description of the person who allegedly raped her daughter. She immediately alerted us (police). We promptly responded and we arrested the man. He is currently in custody and he is yet to appear in court,” Maphepu said following the arrest.

“At the funeral service the suspected rapist was still wearing the same clothes (as those described by the victim) that he was wearing on Monday when he allegedly committed the rape,” the

Banners

police chief stated.

The suspect will appear in court some time this week, added Maphepu.

The standard six pupil was allegedly attacked and raped in a bushy area while walking from school. The girl reportedly screamed while she was being raped and members of the community responded to her screams.

Rape and sexually related offences have proven to be a concern within the policing area of Letlhakane. Just last year the police in Letlhakane recorded 106 cases of rape and attempted rape. The recent rape case is the sixth the police in the village recorded.

In addition, this is not the first incident in which police in Letlhakane have made an arrest in a formal gathering. More than a year ago guests at a wedding in Borolong watched in shock as the police stormed the event and arrested the groom who was allegedly implicated in stock theft.

The groom had allegedly bought a stolen cow in Mokubilo that was slaughtered for his wedding occasion. Mokubilo falls under the jurisdiction of Letlhakane police.