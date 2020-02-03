Molapo Eats once again brought together local entrepreneurs under one roof to nurture the buying power of local products.

The event that is hosted every first Sunday of the month at the Stanbic Bank Piazza, was this time around showing love through various local products in line with the celebrated month of love.

One of the local businesses’ running theme for the February market Kalahari Chocolate exhibited at the event to show how their product is centred on Valentine’s Day.

Kalahari Chocolate sales agent, Judith Modise told Showtime that their product is locally made and their factory is at Commerce Park in Gaborone.

She added Kalahari Chocolate produces chocolates based on different flavours.

“We have our 55g and 85g. We can even brand it with our customer’s brand if that’s their preference,” she said. Modise added that they put in various flavours like raspberry, coffee and Kalahari in their chocolate box. “We also have gift hampers used for any occasion. The chocolates are moulded into shoe and bag shapes and can even be personalised to your liking,” she revealed.

Modise was quick to highlight that since February is the month of love they have Valentine’s Day specials. She said their shops were opened last year September and October.

From culinary delights to beauty products, other local brands that showcased at the event included Skin Free Soaps, Sambas Creations Catering and Snack Peas by Moretlwa

Foods.

One of the various SMMEs showcasing at Molapo Eats was Munch’n Sip. The product owner, Amogelang Jenamiso said she makes lemonades and ginger drinks.

“My drinks are flavoured. I have blackberry, tropical and pineapple. Ginger can also be flavoured anyway we want it,” she revealed.

Jenamiso was quick to say that she started her business last year and is currently based at the Main Mall, Gaborone.

“I love cooking and I try a lot of stuff everyday. One hot day I decided to make research about making lemonades. The next day I bought stock and it all began from there,” she recalled.

For a person who has a lemon tree at home, she said her lemonades are home made.

“I learnt everything from YouTube tutorials, now it is my third time showcasing at Molapo Eats,” she highlighted.

Jenamiso admitted that she does not have that much exposure when it comes to showcasing in other lifestyle events out there. She said she packages her products and delivers in bulk.

Even though the event did not attract a lot of people, Molapo Eats is an initiative that intends to give local enterprises the boost and visibility they need.

As the year unfolds, the organisers of the event intend to roll out other avenues to assist businesses.