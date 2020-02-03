Music lovers were treated to a night of delightful experience at Black CBD

If the recent event is anything to go by, then it is safe to say that 2020 is going to be a great year for the music scene in Botswana.

All Things Musical, a live radio show broadcast, treated music enthusiasts to a delightful experience at Black CBD in Gaborone.

Duma FM’s phenomenal jazz show presenter, Leroy Nyoni of the show Breezing, which airs every Sunday between 4pm and 7pm, came just a little bit closer to his listeners and bedazzled them with a mixed bag of entertainment for the evening including a Jazz Vynil set by guest Matthew Gibson.

The show’s main act featured none other than the hottest local jazz band, WDP, which was scheduled for a live performance.

The concept was simple, a soulful evening laced with a live radio show, great music, live performances, good food, drinks and awesome company.

By 4pm, Leroy the show’s host had a table with a laptop, DJ deck mixer and a microphone as his studio set up. Next to Leroy was a live band setup with guitars, microphones and drums. People were having food and drinks. It was a laid back afternoon. The setup was in such a way that the people in attendance could also hear the music playing on radio.

The show had mostly music until 6pm when Leroy invited Phomolo Somolekae on stage as his guest on the show’s segment Chillin’ with the Musos’.

Phomolo is a 14-year-old musical sensation, who qualified for a slot at the world acclaimed show America’s Got Talent. She

did a couple of local music covers, ‘Rejection’ by DJ Kuchi featuring Han C followed by ‘Hisa hisa’ by Motlha and ATI, which she did with her sister Letlhabile. The crowd loved her and her performance inspired hope of the blue, black and white flag flying high. She has now left for America. The radio show segued back to the usual music programming before WDP came on stage at 6.30pm.

They brought the house down when they started with their rendition of ‘Robete’ by Sereetsi and the Natives, into Jujuboys’s Motho O Bolaa Motho, Berry Bone’s Mafurafura and the band being so bold as to attempt their remake of Franco’s Ke Lela Le Lona and their first set ending with Leroy Monageng’s Merafhe.

WDP is a live band that takes local hit songs and jazzes them up making them more soulful. The group has one album under their belt: The Bechaunaland Sessions, Volume 1.

They also have their WDP Shindigs, which are performances hosted in alternative spaces like residences or even secure parking lots underground or rooftops at least once a month in and around Gaborone upon announcement of Shindig Season.

WDP played for 30 minutes until the end of the live show. They came back later and played another set for 1 hour 30 minutes. The crowd left in a musically-saturated state.