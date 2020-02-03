OTSE: Notwane took a giant leap out of the relegation zone with a vital 3-2 win over Police XI in a BTC Premiership match played at Otse Stadium.

The Saturday win takes Toronto to the 13th spot just two points out of the relegation zone. Sechaba looked the better side in the opening minutes away from home. Just 12 minutes into the game, Boyo Lechaena beat two markers, got inside the area, but shot wide.

Three minutes later, Tshepo Malgas opened the scores with a cheeky back heel beating the goalkeeper to the far post. It was the attacker’s first goal in over a year. The Jungle Kings were awarded a penalty against the run of play after the goalkeeper brought down Hedrick Moyo inside the area.

Moemedi Moatlhaping stepped up and converted from the spot on his debut. Three minutes later, Tendai Nyumasi thought he had doubled his side’s lead, but the goal was ruled offside. On the 32nd minute, Thabiso Boti squandered a glorious chance to give Notwane the lead. He was put on a one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his poked attempt was saved. It remained level at the half-time.

Two minutes into the second period, Boti nodded in Katlego Koobake’s cross to put Notwane in the front again.

Police’s Lesego Bosekeng made impressive saves, thwarting Thato Mogorosi and Lechaena’s attempts. Toronto took total charge of the game; on the 62nd minute Sthembile Mbuqe’s lobbed effort went over the bar. Mbuqe redeemed himself on the 75th minute beating the goalkeeper to the bottom corner to make it 3-1 for Notwane.

On the 81st minute, Mabitso Rapowa came

tops to deny Moyo as Police tried though a late comeback. Two minutes later on the other end, the keeper from just inside the box denied Mbuqe. Moyo pulled one back lobbing over the keeper with just five minutes to time.

Notwane marinated a goal lead to bag maximum points on the day.

“Valuable points today, we had one attitude today, anything less than three points would be a failure. I think we have skipped one or two teams and this is going to have a (positive) psychological effect on us. We have moved and movement means progression,” Notwane’s coach Oupa Kowa said after the game.

His counterpart, Police XI’s Mike Sithole was an unimpressed man as he bemoaned defensive shambles after conceding 10 goals in just two games.

“I have been let down by the defence. We wanted to play and score, but we were once again let down by the defence. This game we were supposed to win, especially after a 7-0 defeat in the previous match, but we were once again let down by the defence,” he said.

The Teams:

Police: Bosekeng, Ogomoditse Sitang (Bonolo Fraizer), Thabiso Batang, Tonderai Nyakuba, Chicco Molefe, Moyo, Nyumasi (Letumile Molebatsi), Keabetswe Jenamiso, Betsho Pius, Letlhogonolo Senwelo (Joseph Joseph), Moatlhaping

Notwane: Mabitso Rapowa, Kereng Mpeteng, Koobake, Keiponye Mphoyamodimo,Mogorosi, Malgas (Lungisanyi Fanyana), Lechaena (Tshepo Ramhenngwa), Boti, Mbuqe, Raymond Israel (Goitseone Bokhutlo)

Cautions: Malgas, Senwelo

Police 2 (Moatlhaping 25th, Moyo 85th)

Notwane 3 (Malgas 15th, Boti 47th, Mbuqe 75th)