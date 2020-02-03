Nico United player, Morgan Gaseitsewe (right) and GNT's Babotseng Maphosa during the two sides' league encounter on saturday PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Promotion hopefuls, Nico United took full advantage of Sua Flamingoes’ mishap by registering an impressive 3-0 victory against an uninspiring Great North Tigers (GNT) in a First Division North (FDN) league clash played at the old Francistown stadium on Saturday.

Log leaders Flamingoes stumbled at home against league rookies Santa Green. The Mahalapye-based outfit edged the hosts by a solitary goal.

This was a first loss for Flamingoes this season. Following the weekend matches, both Flamingoes and United now have 29 points in the league after 14 games. However, United remain in the second spot by virtue of having an inferior goal difference.

The major highlight of the match played at the old Francistown Stadium was a sublime performance from Nico forward Bokamoso Mosima who scored a hat-trick of the highest quality.

When he had the ball, the skillful striker also proved very difficult to dispossess him of the it. He also gave the GNT defenders a torrid time with his pace and ability to switch positions with ease.

Nico started the match brilliantly and could have grabbed the lead in the 23rd but Mosima’s well-taken shot from close range was cleared off the goal line by GNT defender, Keabetswe Mpitse.

Tigers did have a chance to find the back of the net from their first corner in the 31st minute but defender Oratile Dongwana’s well-taken header went inches wide.

Nico were rewarded for their relentless attack six minutes from the break.

An unmarked Mosima scored with an extremely superb header after he had connected with a neat left-sided cross

from Morgan Gaseitsiwe.

The score line remained at 1-0 until the break. The second half turned out to be worse for the hosts. In fact, GNT’s inability to deal with crosses particularly from the left side of the field became more prevalent in the second half.

On the other hand Majombolo (as Nico are affectionately known) increased possession in the second half most notably in the final moments.

Nico doubled their lead in the 68th minute. This time around Mosima arrived late in the box to meet a low cross from left for an easy tap in. United took the match beyond GNT’s reach 13 minutes from time. Mosima leaped higher than Dongwana before heading the ball into the far right corner to complete his hat trick.

The visitors were just content with keeping possession until the end of the match. As for GNT, the weekend clash proved that they still have much to do if they want to avoid relegation and finish in a respectable position this season.

The teams

GNT: Segolame Jobe, Keabetswe Mpitse, Goitsemodimo Dickson, Dongwana, Koziba Gibson (Wazha Sethuro) Jason Delu, Mooketsi Mampori, Babotseng Maphosa, Otsile Ofentse, Mbatshi Machongo, Dabilo Dambe

United: Keolopile Tshimologo, Thabo Watlala, Tebogo Molaodi, Oweditse Tuelo, Derick Ramofi, Kgosietsile Mapena, Mosima, Omphile Mogale (Thabang Monyokodi), Gaseitsiwe, Motshwari Goitseone, Kabo Oletile