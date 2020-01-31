Under 20 ladies national team press briefing team Botswana. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Namibia's coach, Kasaona Uerikondjera has warned Botswana ahead of the second leg of the preliminary round of the 2020 World Cup qualifiers to be played at the National Stadium tonight.

Botswana lead 7-0 from the first leg tie in Windhoek, and look all but set to progress.

Addressing journalists in Gaborone on Thursday, Uerikondjera said her side is better prepared for the tie than the first leg and cheekily warned that they are prepared to overturn the score line.

“We are better prepared than the first leg. We had more time to prepare for this game, we had two weeks to prepare unlike in the first leg where we had just five days to get the team ready,” Uerikondjera said.

“Football preparations take a lot of time and we lost to a team that had been preparing for the game for over a month. But the 7-0 loss, we made a lot of changes holistically to the team and you will see a different team tomorrow, the results will speak for themselves, you will see the better side.”

The team’s captain, Sharon Pieters echoed the gaffer’s remarks as she said the loss in the first leg was a lesson to her troops.

Botswana coach, Jacqueline Gaboinelwe warned against complacency but remained confident that her side will proceed to the next round.

“We

still have work to do, but I should say I am impressed by the players’ attitude. Despite the score line they have been responding well and giving it all in training,” Gaboinelwe said.

“The team is in good shape, we are going to try to build from the back and play the type of football that the nation would be satisfied with. We looked at Namibia’s strengths, sought a way we can defend against those, because that’s where they can hurt us.”

Skipper, Esalenna Galekhutle said the job on the pitch would be wrapped up swiftly while pleading for the 12th man support. “The nation should appreciate the women’s game and see what we can offer. On Friday night, we need everyone to come to the stadium in large numbers and support us. This is a good team, we just need your support to show what we can we really do,” she said.

Five goals from Michelle Abueng and a goal each from Tebatso Pilane and Obonetse Rathari gave the local girls a huge advantage. Kick off is at 1800hrs and entrance is free of charge.