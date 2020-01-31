Palapye Development Advisory Trust offices PIC: KOKETSO KGOBOGE

PALAPYE: It was drama at Palapye kgotla on Wednesday morning this week when unidentified disgruntled youngsters stole and made away with the ballot box.

The incident happened in the middle of electing a new board for the besieged Palapye Community Development Trust (PCDT).

Past reports had painted a gloom picture of the Trust that has been associated with maladministration and dire corrupt practices.

Hundreds of villagers had converged at the village main kgotla for the elections.

The deputy district commissioner, Odiseng Moruti called the elections moments after the ballot box that was almost half-full with ballot papers was stolen.

The elections, he said would be held at a date to be announced following the drama. Meanwhile, the matter has been reported to the police and is under investigation.

The abortive elections were conducted under a toxic environment, which divided residents that turned up at the kgotla. Before the unfortunate incident occurred, long queues had formed as electorates prepared to cast their votes. Others that were protesting the elections had boycotted and walked out. The contention of those who shunned the elections was that due processes were not followed.

They felt disregarded after the deputy district commissioner and kgosi Michael Maforaga’s strong utterances when they attempted to raise their concerns before the elections took place.

Thebe Johannes who stood before the gathering highlighted the discrepancies in the process leading to the elections. He suggested that the elections be stood down and due process followed.

Amongst his other complaints he was worried about the treatment they received at the hands of the deputy district commissioner’s office when they petitioned the process.

The deputy district commissioner proffered that due course was followed according to the deed of trust and elections would not be stopped.

He said all those that wished to challenge the processes should seek indulgence at the courts at a later stage. It appears the deputy district commissioner rubbed disgruntled members the wrong way when he said, “.nka gakolola hela gore a re ye ko court re tla kopana gone koo monkane.”

In his words, Maforaga had told the community that the elections process would not be disturbed.

He blatantly told those who were against the election to walk out while those who were prepared should continue with the process. His tough stance also did not sit well with some visibly frustrated villagers.

Residents expressed mixed feelings when the elections were ongoing. Norman Gaolatolwe, who had cast his vote, saw it imperative that the voting process continues to safeguard assets of the trust.

He admitted to not seeing the advert about the elections and that the response of 39 people to the advert was testament that it was not floated in the right platforms to reach the masses as others complained.

“It was important that

Banners

we elected the board so that the business of the trust continues. We heard the concerns but that should not stop the people from voting. Grievances could be addressed at a later stage as some speakers alluded to,” he said.

Tiiso Kenosi, who had boycotted the process, complained about the utterances from the leadership. He felt that after the public showed discrepancies in the processes, the leaders should have at least brought them to an understanding.

He said the response of the chief and the deputy district commissioner only caused divisions in the community. “It was unfortunate and wrong for them to have said that. It cannot be tolerated, it brings factionalism,”

Emmanuel Podile recommended that a commission of inquiry should be instituted on the affairs of the Trust. He felt the chief was authoritative when other people were advocating for their rights in the Trust.

Podile felt issues of the Trust should be staged away from the kgotla because of their sensitive nature.

“It becomes heated when people demand accountability about their assets and the issues cannot be handle here, otherwise our Kgotla would lose integrity, he asserted.

Village political leaders that were present at the meeting detested the rogue events that took place but thought things could have been different if the matters were handled cautiously.

Gape Motswaledi of Alliance for Progressives (AP) who lost the village parliamentary seat in the recent past general elections said he abhorred the developments by the perpetrators but cautioned the modern generation was radical and should be lent an ear when they complain.

He said the complaints raised were substantive. The utterances by the leaders were uncalled for, he said. Some section of the community, as owners of the Trust required dialogue and they felt disenfranchised. The process of elections of one-man one vote compromised the issue of inclusiveness.

“It was very unfortunate, I vehemently stand against such kind of conduct because I think there other avenues that could be followed.

But, we must keep in mind that the youth today are enlightened and educated and they are more militant. When they seek audience, they should be heard for the community. No section of the community should be taken lightly,” he said.

Councillor for Morupule Ward Jordan Makhura felt the situation was embarrassing and he was disappointed after efforts of the residents to turn up en masse for the elections.

“Residents really took this issue seriously. They came in massive numbers that are far better than the dripping numbers we experience at the national polls. This shows how much they are interested in their assets.”, he said.