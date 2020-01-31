Justice Moroka

FRANCISTOWN: A former police officer accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2014 was denied bail when he appeared at the High Court this week.

This was the second time that Atlholang Mojanki, who is accused of gruesomely murdering his ex-girlfriend, Bokani Socks, an ex-nurse at Nyangabgwe Referral, made an application for bail.

Mojanki first applied for bail pending trial before Justice Lot Moroka last year and made another renewed urgent application for bail before Justice Bengbame Sechele about two weeks back.

When dismissing Mojanki’s first application, Moroka said the accused’s trial was about to be completed with only two state witnesses left to testify against him amongst other reasons.

On Wednesday when dismissing Mojanki’s bid to regain his freedom, Justice Sechele dismissed his application saying that he was not competent to have the application reviewed .

Sechele advised Mojanki to make his application before Moroka-who is currently on vacation-and is the substantive judge in the matter.

Sechele said that he understood Mojanki’s concerns but was constrained to entertain his application because he was not the competent judge to do so.

When applying for bail before Sechele, Mojanki said his trial was supposed to continue on October 29, 30 and November 1 last year but it did not proceed as scheduled.

“After my trial did not proceed, I was not given new dates for continuation of trial and I don’t know when the trial will proceed. After Moroka dismissed my application for bail, I was told that my trial would be finalised in December last year to no avail till today. My application for bail was refused in accordance with Section 142 of the Criminal Procedures and Evidence Act. I have been in custody for about nine to 10 months and I don’t know when my case would proceed,” said Mojanki in his spirited effort to regain freedom…

In response to Mojanki’s submissions, prosecutor Janet Mothowakgosi from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said that for the court to entertain Mojanki’s application, there must be change of circumstances.

“The applicant has not demonstrated any change of circumstances that warrant the court

to grant him bail… The applicant’s case is at an advanced stage and is about to conclude. The prosecution is left with only two witnesses.

I therefore submit that since his case is about to conclude, the State has adduced overwhelming evidence that points to the accused as the one who murdered the deceased. Looking at that evidence and looking at the gravity of the offence which in some instances attracts the death penalty, there is a possibility that the accused may not attend court if he is granted bail,” said Mothowakgosi.

The applicant, Mothowakgosi enunciated, has said that he previously complied with all his bail conditions.

“However, his application for bail was revoked by the operationalisation of Section 142 of the CP & E Act. According to Section 142, such revocation does not in any way say that bail shall not be revoked because the accused has previously complied with his bail conditions. The court can depart from Section 142 if there are change of circumstances but they have not been demonstrated in the present matter. Justice Moroka carefully assessed the applicant’s application before he came to a considered view that the applicant shall not be given bail,” said Mothowakgosi.

Mothowakgosi added that Mojanki’s application for bail was refused because his reasons for bail did not relate to Section 142 and had nothing to do with whether or not he religiously complied with his previous bail conditions….

“We therefore submit that it would be in the best interests of justice that the applicant should be denied bail until the conclusion of this matter. It is desirable that he shall continue to be incarcerated to make sure that he attends court as and when he is required to do so. I have contacted the Registrar and Master of Court who told me the applicant’s case would continue as soon as the current vacation of the court ends,” said Mothowakgosi.