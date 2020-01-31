UDC petitioners PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says three of the petition cases that were before court have shown that there was need for election education and review of the Act.

In an interview with Mmegi yesterday the IEC said Parliament was mandated with reviewing the Act and that there was nothing they can do if Parliament does not see the need for the Act to be reviewed.

“These historical cases have shown that some politician do not understand some of the things on the Act. As IEC, we will ensure that we do more political education than before. There is ignorance on issues of elections that politicians are displaying, especially aspiring candidates.

Again, we will make recommendations after evaluation of the 2019 general elections on what could be done to improve our election system. Then it would be up to Parliament to see if there is need to amend it or not. It will not be the first time we are making some recommendations as IEC,” IEC spokesperson, Osupile Maroba said.

He said they believe as IEC that they have delivered free and fair elections as per the expectations of Batswana.

More on the Election Act review the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) legal advisor Basimane Bogopa said: “It is up to Parliament to decide whether to review the Electoral Act

or not. Of course there are other things that we find that need attention but we can only advise Parliament if they want to be briefed on what we saw or think could be rectified”.

He said what was important to them, as BDP was to find out if they were still following the procedures laid out in the Constitution properly or not.

He continued: “We are doing well as a country and from 1966 it shows that we still maintain our democratic credential”.

Still on the matter, BDP communication secretary, Batlhalefhi Leagajang said, “It is important that anyone who questions or has doubt that there were irregularities during elections be afforded time to be heard in the Courts.

That alone shows democracy and that we do not have anything to hide as a country. We respect the law and everyone’s decision as the ruling party”. Leagajang said if people want IEC Act to be reviewed then Parliament should look into it. “The party has not discussed the issue. Maybe our advisors will help us on that one because the cases are not over yet,” he said.