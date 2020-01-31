Man of the moment: Franco is targeting between 15,000 and 20,000 people at his Soul Fill Up

During a press conference recently, local rhumba legend Franco revealed that he is targeting between 15,000 and 20,000 people at his Soul Fill Up with Franco music festival to be held at the National Stadium on April 4, 2020.

The national stadium capacity is 25,000-seater, with Franco aiming to sell 20,000 tickets therefore if he goes on to fill the stadium and attract that number, he will become a millionaire by April 5.

Already Franco is selling early bird tickets, which are selling at P100 each therefore if he sells 10,000 tickets, for example, he will make a million before he even sells the rest.

Early bird tickets are limited and only available for a certain period of time so it is possible that most people will start buying the ticket since at the preferred normal cost of P150.

Let us say he manages to sell 15,000 normal tickets, he will make P2,250,000. Moreover, Franco’s VIP ticket costs P800 so if he manages to sell 100 VIP tickets he will get P80,000.

Therefore, in a scenario where he sells more

Banners

normal and VIP tickets and fulfills his dream of filling up the National Stadium, Franco will not make anything less than P3 million. Of course there are costs to coming up with a festival of this magnitude so there is more to lose than gain.

The originator of stadium fill ups, Cassper Nyovest, once told anybody that would listen that he was broke before filling up the FNB Stadium.

He was quoted saying that he even considered selling one of his cars. Last year after filling up the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Cassper Nyovest opened up about being R7 million in debt.

With so many factors like paying the venue, sound and stage, performers, and covering the turf at the stadium, Franco is likely to spend more, but he will surely profit more if sponsors jumped on board.