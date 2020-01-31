Calm after the storm: Kast seems to have put the recent backlash he received on social media PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Local hip-hop artist Kast has often times received a lot of criticism for not releasing new music.

However, the Ndono hitmaker is looking to change that in 2020 after dropping his single titled Ntswembu.

The man, who made history in 2016 when he walked from Maun to Gaborone in an effort to promote his Tlatsa Lebala campaign, seems to have put the recent backlash he received on social media over a music festival titled Soul Fill Up with Franco by Frank Lesokwane behind him, as he dropped his single.

Speaking about the new track with Arts & Culture, Kast said Ntswembu does not necessarily refer to him, but captures a motivational message to the youth out there who have no self-belief.

He said the song speaks of believing in yourself and having confidence regardless of what people say about you, further explaining that it is doing well. He also denied that the song is a reaction to the much-publicised recent alleged spat over a music festival with Franco.

“The single is not reacting to that. I have made it clear that there is no brawl between Franco and I. I have made it clear before.

I think people would prefer if there was a fight between us, but like I said many times before there is nothing there. For me the words I use in the song do not necessarily refer to me, but it’s any person who can take those words and relive them.

The youth are very anxious, their confidence levels are very low, they don’t trust themselves and the hustle is tough out there so I

just want to motivate them so they believe they are good and can achieve anything,” said Kast.

He explained that Ntswembu is a combination of hip-hop and Amapiano in the sense that he raps a lot, but made the chorus to complement the Amapiano sound, which is the current buzz.

“I didn’t go out to say I am doing amapiano or combining the two, it’s just that the producers I was working with had an idea and did the beat and said let’s see if something can come out of it.

It came out nice. I am happy with it and believe it’s one of the best amapiano songs to come out. But maybe I am biased because it is my song, but the quality, the way it is arranged, the hook and the verses… it’s amazing,” he added.

Admitting that he does not release music regularly, Kast said he is not the only artist who has stayed for some time without releasing.

He indicated that although he is not using a file database for people to share the song, he has a WhatsApp portal where people can request the song.

He said the track has received over 5,000 requests, adding that he is working on a launch tour to push the single and the Tlatsa Lebala campaign.

He said the Tlatsa Lebala activation would this year also focus on discovering new acts and people from other disciplines such as sculptors.

Kast features DJ HarryCane and Tribal Tiido on the single.