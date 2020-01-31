GoHard Clothing line BW has survived the harshness of the local fashion industry

While clothing lines have been coming and going GoHard Clothing BW has survived the harshest of years in the local fashion industry and it is still going full steam ahead.

The outfit has since grown and introduced new items to its line such as bucket hats, vests, basketball dresses, branded socks and funky packs.

Brand co-owner, Baboloki Dambe, looks back with nostalgia, and a sense of utter relief at year 2010 when a genocide of some sort occurred in the fashion industry when a lot of brands, including that were already established fell by the way side.

But the man says it was all up to hard work and being a leader of the pack

“The company’s brand offering was distinct from the rest,” Dambe reminisces during an interview with Arts & Culture.

“Our quality offering made us different. Our products were authentic and original. Our range of products gives a customer a choice to choose from. If you were to ask consumers about any local brand from Francistown, they will tell you about Gohard Clothing BW,” he boasts.

Apparently, their clothing line is still in demand because 95% of their products are sourced locally and the apparels manufactured from scratch adding that they had control of what material to be used, therefore putting firm quality control measures in place. “Our designs too are distinct.

We have made sure we choose best manufacturers. We also ask for feedback from our customers and ensure we improve where necessary. Our customer service is exceptional and it’s one of our strengths,”

he says. Dambe also points out that they ask for feedback from their customers and ensure they improve where necessary.

However, he says finding quality suppliers and distribution are a challenge, especially when one wants to meet demand across the country.

Dambe reveals that Batswana have confidence in Gohard Clothing BW, adding that they came a long way and had worked hard for the public to welcome their brand with open arms.

He adds that one of the challenges they face is competition from well-established brands in the market. Dambe is also worried that competition from Chinese Retail outlets affects their sales. “We have local celebrities who also have shown interest in our brand. Some who supported us include Charm Gal, Ozi F Teddy, Touch, Apollo D, Nicole Matinez, Dj Chrispin, Veezo View, Dj Kud, Dj Colastraw, KRM motsetserepa, just to name a few. They have also increased exposure to the brand, and also converted leads into sales because of this initiative,” he highlighted.

Since its establishment, the brand has not only, as aforesaid, been able to survive the challenges of the industry. It had also introduced new items to expand its branches.

Dambe says they opened three Popup Stores in a period of six months last year.

The Popup stores are situated at Gaborone (Main Mall Opposite Spar), Francistown

(Ntshe House) and Maun (Old Mascom).