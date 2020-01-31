The market is expected to host around 35 businesses inclusive of food courts, fashion, beauty

Molapo Eats returns with another colourful market edition to be held on February 2, bringing together local entrepreneurs under one roof every first Sunday of the month at the Stanbic Bank Piazza.

The market, which aims to nurture the buying power of local products, is expected to host around 35 businesses inclusive of food courts, fashion, beauty entrepreneurs and creative arts.

This edition is about showing love through various local products in line with the celebrated month of love.

“The running theme for the February market is ‘show love to your local businesses’ centered around Valentine’s Day. We want Batswana to appreciate and support their entrepreneurs at this exciting platform.

From culinary delights, beauty products, paintings to locally made shoes and produce, we want to cater to everyone’s taste and interests, and seeing that February is the month of love, gifting a loved one local products adds a special touch,” event coordinator Lefika Bantsi said. Bantsi said each month, Molapo Eats allows their community of entrepreneurs to creatively express the unique attributes of their businesses, while also

allowing them to emphasise their offering. This is to also promote and advertise themselves as well as network with customers and other entrepreneurs in a vibrant manner that is inclusive of the young and the old. “Molapo Eats continues to be our way of shedding the spotlight on the various SMMEs we have in Botswana. We are more than pleased to continue supporting this initiative that intends to give local enterprises the boost and visibility they need, especially in light of the high unemployment rate and other challenges they face,” Luc Vandecasteele, Molapo Crossing managing director said.

As part of their growth model, the event will be rolling out other avenues to assist businesses as the year unfolds. “We look forward to collaborating with other initiatives and conceptual events that aim to uplift the SMME community in Botswana,” Bantsi added.