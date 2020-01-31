The latest Global Risks report indicates that Botswana, just like other emerging markets, is faced with high unemployment, fiscal crisis, energy price shock, water crisis and failure of critical infrastructure amongst others.

Speaking at a seminar on Tuesday, Marsh Botswana CEO, Charlton Dzwairo pointed out that most of the risks outlined in the report were relevant to Botswana.

“Last year was the hottest year on record and this had a negative effect on the agricultural sector, which has affected the economic activities of sub-Saharan African countries as their import tally has gone up with world leaders arguing for this to change,” he said.

The Word Economic Forum (WEF) Global Risks Report for 2020 is a culmination of a research data collected from the global risks perception survey, which draws on views of the WEF’s global community of multi-sector stakeholders.

The report is part of an expanded global risk initiative launched by the forum last year that includes sustained analysis at the global, regional and industry levels.

It focused on five risk categories that include Geo-political risks, Societal risks, Economic risks, Technological risks and Environmental risks, and it broke them down to focus on the individual risks under these categories.

The report contrasted the changes in the risks landscape in the past decade specifically looking at the change in

the prioritised risks, which show that environmental risks have become the dominating concerns and they are also the fastest rising concerns in terms of increased potential impact and these risks include extreme weather conditions.

It also indicated that the recent editions of the global risks report warned of downward pressure on the global economy from macroeconomic fragilities and financial inequality.

These continued to intensify in 2019 increasing the economic stagnation. Low trade barriers, fiscal prudence and strong global investment are fraying as leaders advance nationalist policies.

The report further predicts a challenging economic climate to persist this year. According to the global risks perception survey, members of the multi-stakeholder community see economic confrontations and domestic political polarisation as the top risks in 2020.

The Global Risks Report 2020, which was used in the just-ended World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland was produced by the WEF in partnership with Marsh & McLennan and four other partners.

The partnership has been ongoing for the past 15 years and the report provides companies with insights into threats to their business and discusses changes to the global risk landscape.