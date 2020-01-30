Members of Ntlo ya Kgosi have demanded answers from Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration Kabo Morwaeng following their move from the Parliamentary Village.

According to the house, they were some time ago moved from the village which is meant for dikgosi and Members of Parliament (MP) with the understanding that they will be provided with accommodation in the long run, but so far nothing as been done.

Kgosi Sediegeng Kgamane of Bangwato posed the question saying since being moved, nothing has been done about their accommodation even though they were made to believe they will be accommodated elsewhere as soon as possible.

“We seek the minister to appraise us on the housing following the move to remove us from the Parliamentary Village,” he asked.

Responding to the question on behalf of Morwaeng, assistant minister in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Kgotla Autlwetse said the decision to move members of the house of chiefs by the government was due to an increase in the number of

Banners

MPs following the delimitation commissions.

“The Parliamentary Village was built to accommodate both MPs and dikgosi, but due to inadequate capacity and for them to be paid a monthly housing allowance in lieu of housing,” he said.

The minister also admitted that the housing allowance, which was currently paid at a rate of P4,188.06 was last reviewed in 2015 and that the government was aware of calls by members for it to be reviewed.

He explained that proposals were submitted to the 2019 presidential commission on the review of conditions of service for political leadership and members of ntlo ya dikgosi and that government was still considering the submission amid limited financial resources.

“The government is committed to the improvement of conditions of service for members of ntlo ya dikgosi, however, such commitment is often frustrated by lack of adequate resources,” he said.