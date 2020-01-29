Unity Dow

Protests by unsuccessful bidders delay the commencement of the construction of Tshesebe/Mosojane/Masunga road.

Updating Ntlo ya Dikgosi when answering on behalf of the Minister of Transport and Communications, Thulagano Segokgo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Unity Dow said the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) awarded the tender on September 12, 2019 and the bid was protested before the Independent Complaints Review Committee (ICRC).

Dow said this responding to a question that was raised by Kgosi Sibangani Mosojane who had wanted to know the commencement date of the Tshesebe-Mosojane-Masunga road.

The minister

said a decision was made by the ICRC on December 23, 2019 and has also been challenged in a matter that is now before courts.

The road was one of the 42 roads that were supposed to be constructed under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) in 2016-2017 financial year estimated to cost around P200 million. The tarring of this road has been a concern for residents of Tshesebe, Mulambakwena, Mosojane, Pole and other villages that will benefit from its construction.