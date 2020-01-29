Palapye residents at a kgotla meeting PIC. KOKETSO KGOBOGE

PALAPYE: Villagers that converged at the main kgotla today to elect new board members for the Palapye Community Development Trust left disappointed.

That is after a disgruntled few, who were against the elections, made away with the ballot box mid-election process.

The polls commenced early in the morning with the deputy district commissioner Odiseng Moruti calling them off, after the perpetrators took the box.

A yet to be identified man grabbed the box, jumped over the wall of the kgotla shelter where the elections were conducted and dashed into

a waiting getaway car before it sped away.

Moruti said the elections would be recalled at a date to be announced.

“The matter is in the hands of the police. They were here, they witnessed. We had thought this was a normal community agenda and we had not anticipated such an incident could ever occur. We will prepare security in the next meeting,” he said.