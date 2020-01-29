PALAPYE: Villagers that converged at the main kgotla today to elect new board members for the Palapye Community Development Trust left disappointed.
That is after a disgruntled few, who were against the elections, made away with the ballot box mid-election process.
The polls commenced early in the morning with the deputy district commissioner Odiseng Moruti calling them off, after the perpetrators took the box.
A yet to be identified man grabbed the box, jumped over the wall of the kgotla shelter where the elections were conducted and dashed into
Moruti said the elections would be recalled at a date to be announced.
“The matter is in the hands of the police. They were here, they witnessed. We had thought this was a normal community agenda and we had not anticipated such an incident could ever occur. We will prepare security in the next meeting,” he said.