Kgosana Keletso Mpatane of Shongochena ward in Borolong PIC. LEBOGANG MOSIKARE

BOROLONG: Peace reigned supreme today at a meeting to determine the rightful heir to the Shongochena ward chieftainship after multitudes endorsed Keletso Mpatane as their headman of arbitration.

Before the meeting that was addressed by Kgosi Bokamoso Radipitse of Tonota commenced, sparks were expected to fly since there were some people who were laying claim to the chieftaincy in the ward.

But that did not happen as everyone who attended the meeting endorsed Keletso as the rightful heir to the throne of the Shongochena chieftaincy.

The residents were in agreement that history is replete with evidence that Keletso’s father, Modisaotsile Mpatane and his elder brother, Kobe, who are both late, were the rightful heirs to the Shongochena chieftaincy had they not passed away.

One of the people who spoke during the meeting, Lewanika Mpatane, who is Keletso’s paternal uncle, gave a brief history of why Modisaotsile’s daughter should ascend to the chieftaincy of Shongochena.

Lewanika stated that Keletso should ascend to the throne, as according to tradition, she was the second in line to the throne next to her deceased brother.

“Keletso is the rightful heir to the Shongochena chieftaincy because her father and elder brother, Kobe, have passed away,” Lewanika said.

Charles Ngele, Kgosi Ben Taolo, Fenie Matimba, Ruth Molefe and Chakanunga Mazonga echoed Lewanika’s sentiments.

As the meeting progressed, it was clear that most of the people who attended the meeting wholeheartedly endorsed Keletso.

This prompted the director of ceremonies to hold back on asking residents if there was anyone who held a contrary view that Keletso

was not the rightful heir to the Shongochena chieftaincy. It was clear that many supported her ascendance to the throne.

When accepting the reigns to the Shongochena chieftainship, Keletso asked her subjects to pray for her so that God may give her wisdom to lead them responsibly.

“I agree to become your leader (headman of arbitration). I humbly ask you to pray for me so that God can give me wisdom to lead you in the right manner. I also promise to work hand in hand with other chiefs within and outside our village so that I can diligently discharge my duties,” said an ecstatic Keletso.

Giving a vote of thanks after the meeting, Kgosi Radipitse reiterated his position that the Tuesday meeting was a continuation of his previous meeting that was abruptly stopped after he received a call from a person or people he did not name ordering him to stop the meeting.

“I came here to ascertain if you still hold your 2017 view that Kgosi Keletso Mpatane is still the rightful heir to the Shongochena chieftaincy. I also wanted to confirm from yourselves that Kgosi Keletso is heir to the Shongochena throne by her birth (right) or not. I am happy to see that you are all in agreement that she is the rightful heir to the throne by birth,” Radipitse said.