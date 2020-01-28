!2 year old pupil raped in Letlhakane

A 12-year-old standard six pupil was allegedly raped on her way home from school in Letlhakane yesterday.

According to Letlhakane police, the incident happened at around 5pm on Monday, making the incident the sixth rape case police recorded in the jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.

“The victim was attacked and raped behind Motsumi Junior Secondary School. She was attacked and raped while walking from school. She screamed while she was being raped and members of the community quickly responded. However, the suspect managed to flee and he is yet to be arrested,” Letlhakane police station commander superintendent Michael Maphepu said.

He added, “To be honest, at the moment we do not have any leads in the case that could make for an arrest.”

Maphepu was not willing to disclose the

exact name of the school the victim attends. He said revealing the name of the school would create an element of curiosity among members of the public who might lead to the identity of the minor being exposed.

Rape and other sexual violence offences have proven to be a concern within the policing area of Letlhakane. Just last year the police in Letlhakane recorded 106 cases of rape and attempted rape.

“We are worried by the growing number of rape cases within our policing area, but we will continue doing our best in terms of coming up with interventions that will help us curtail rape cases within our policing area,” Maphepu said.