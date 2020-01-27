One person has died while another sustained injuries in a car crash along Letlhakane/Serowe road on Saturday.

The accident happened 16km away from Letlhakane towards Makoba veterinary gate at around 1am.

Confirming the accident, Letlhakane police station commander, Superintendent Michael Maphephu said the two men were travelling from Maun in an Isuzu when the accident occurred. Maphephu said the 41-year-old deceased, who hails from Sefhare village, seemed to have been travelling home when he meet his fate. He, however, stated that investigations on the matter are ongoing to establish what led to the accident.

“We do not know what exactly caused the accident because the car did not hit anything. But since the accident occurred at night we suspect the driver might have lost control of the car due to fatigue and it (the vehicle) overturned,” Maphephu said.

He added that the only passenger, a 31-year-old man escaped with minor injuries. Maphephu said the survivor was immediately rushed to hospital where he was treated and released that morning.

The police boss

cautioned motorists who drive along this road as it was recently under construction. Maphephu added that the road also has patches that motorists could mistake for potholes from a distance.

“When speeding at night and seeing those patches from a distance, drivers could panic and try to avoid them, something that could lead to unnecessary fatal accidents. In that situation it is possible for the car to overturn easily,” he said.

He went on to plead with motorists to avoid driving long distances at night, especially that their visibility will be compromised. “As human beings our bodies are used to resting at night. Driving long distances at night is hazardous to drivers because they are likely to fall asleep easily.” Maphephu called on motorists to be cautious at all times as fatal accidents continue to be the country’s major problem and remains the leading cause of death amongst citizens.