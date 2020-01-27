Japhala Seiphetheng

Young Japhala Seiphetheng suffers from Cerebral Palsy, a condition that permanently affects a person’s movement, but he did not let it limit his dreams.

With passion for creating employment for other young Batswana, Seiphetheng registered his own company, Intellisoft, in March 2014, which offers information technology solutions for small to medium-sized businesses.

“The love of programming is what made me start the business so that I provide the business community with innovative, reliable IT solutions, which help them solve their business problems,” he said.

According to Seiphetheng, even though the company has not found its niche yet, he is still trying to penetrate the market, as he has been receiving positive feedback from Batswana.

His business has also been relying on referrals, which are mostly done by his satisfied former clients.

He says they are a technology intensive corporation geared toward delivery of state-of-the-art solutions in areas of integrated business solutions, system applications, and web development Internet/Intranet applications.

In addition, he said his company’s underlying mission has been to develop partnerships with clients to provide effective and reliable information technology

solutions that provide operational efficiency, productivity gains and cost saving.

“There’s a lot of competition in the industry, but I believe our pricing and the way we come up with solutions to solve a problem helps us to rise above the competition,” Seiphetheng said.

Touching on their future plans, he said they are currently making plans to start providing cyber security services to their clientele in order to help them secure information systems along with plans to become an Internet service provider.

He attributed patience to the success experienced by his company, which he said is a lesson that one has to practice if one really wants to succeed.

He said there is need for patience when dealing with customers who take time to pay after service and he also pointed to strategic collaborations with other companies that provide similar services.

He added that these qualities are essential for the growth of an organisation.