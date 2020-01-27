Alphonse Ndzinge

Kgori Capital launched their web-based transaction platform called The Kgori Secure Service aimed at transforming the investment and management industry.

Speaking during the launch, Kgori Capital managing director, Alphonse Ndzinge said the secure service platform was designed to be a solution that brings convenience to clients.

“Kgori Capital recognises their role in transforming the Investment and management industry into an environment that allows them to produce excellent investment outcomes for their clients,” he said.

On her part, Kgori Capital chief operations officer Sharifa Noor said the website has started operating as some of their clients are already using it. “Our clients are impressed and are giving positive feedback concerning the functionality and convenience the platform provides for them,” she said. The platform is imbedded into the company’s web portal and is accessible both on desktops and on mobile phones even though Noor said they have not yet made any plans to develop an app-based version of the platform.

“The platform does not only allow investors to view their investment value or transactions, but they are also able to transact online like

you would see in the banking environment though this is not a bank account, but rather an investment account” Noor said.

She highlighted the features of the platform, which include viewing of full portfolio of unit investments, extraction of statements, buying, selling and switching units, amending personal contact details, downloading the latest fund fact sheet and other investment insights research along with additions of new debit orders or regular withdrawals to the investors’ funds.

Further, she noted that they have been working to guarantee the security of the platform, which she said is the reason why they opted for email use to access the platform instead of text verification.

She pointed out that text can compromise the security of the platform if not managed properly. She said for the security of the clients while using the platform they require their clients to be KYC compliant to ensure that the details in the company’s system correspond with the client’s.