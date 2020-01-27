Franco

After the news broke that legendary rhumba musician Franco will fill up the National Stadium with a 100% lineup of local musicians, the phutha merwalo hitmaker finally called the media for a briefing about the upcoming show to be held on April 4, 2020.

The music festival titled ‘Soul Fill up with Franco’ will be the biggest show in the history of his career. It was announced during the media briefing that Franco and his band Afro Musica will perform three sets with the first one starting at 8pm and the last performance in the morning on April 5, 2020.

The man who has 17 albums under his name told the media that his job was to dance and sing, therefore he promised to dish out his best on April 4.

He said the organisers of his show were the ones who suggested that he performs three sets. He said performing three sets is no child’s play.

“I am going to train and rehearse more between now and the day of the show,” he revealed.

Franco said more artists have already showed interest to be part of the show.

He also said his intention was to have legendary rhumba artists like Nata Capricorn and Alfredo & Africa Sounds in the lineup.

“It will depend on their schedule, but I would want them to be there because I used to play for them,” he added. Franco was also quick to mention that

he will release an album before the show.

“That stadium is going to be filled, I am sure of it,” he confidently said.

Franco said the reason he wants local acts only is because he does not want their success to be overshadowed by any foreign musician.

“There are people who think local artists cannot pull off shows of that magnitude, but we will prove them wrong,” he said. Franco said some of his fans have even committed to dressing up like him during the festival.

An early ticket costs P100, the normal tickets will be sold at P150 while VIP one costs P800. They have partnered with JB for ticket sales and merchandise.

People are encouraged to buy tickets in advance because no ticket will be sold at the venue during the event. The organisers of the event also revealed that their target will be something between 15,000 and 20, 000 revellers.

With his evergreen hits including ‘Ke lela le loan’ a favourite of the late President, Sir Ketumile Masire, it will be hectic with the show-goers stomping, bouncing, gyrating and doing all sorts of this up and down the stadium stairs and pitch.