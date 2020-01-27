The event setting includes a swimming pool, a cash bar on site, food and good music to suit the audience PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Weekends will never be the same in the city as social events increase by the minute, giving members of society more than enough platforms to choose from to have a good time.

Recently, added to the line-up of social engagements is ‘Say Hello’ chill out sessions an event that was officially launched on January 11 at Serene View in Oodi, under the theme ‘LingLing’s birthday edition’.

That however was only the beginning. Two more sessions have taken place so far - “Casper the Dj says hello’ on January 18 this past weekend with Chrispin the Drummer.

The event will continue to take place strictly every Saturday of the month and so on into the future in Oodi.

“The specifications of the day were inspired by the fact that most social events have been slotted into Sundays, leaving no room for any excitement on Saturdays, hence the chill-out session being hosted on a Saturday instead,” Chrispin The Drummer, who was the main man, said in an interview.

The plot twist that makes the event significantly different from other events is that event organisers have distanced themselves from a routine lifestyle. Instead of having the same theme with each passing weekend, different concepts will

be adopted.

“If the theme doesn’t become centred on one artist, it gives opportunity to giving growth to different artists, said Balingi “Lingling”, organiser of the ‘Say hello chill out session’. He further added that he was simply trying to create a fluid concept that would allow any brand, to ‘Say Hello’ and then conceptualise the event on what is happening on that particular day.

The event setting includes a swimming pool, a cash bar on site, food and good music to suit the audience. It runs from 12 until late, allowing children to also take part in the day time activities, and still allow adults to enjoy the ambience throughout the evening.

Entry fee is P50 at the gate, a small price to pay for the entertaining experience at the chill-out session.

The next event will take place on February 1 and people are highly encouraged to attend in support of local talent, local businesses but most importantly in the spirit of having a chilled good time.