Deadlocked: Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United could not be separated at the end of the first leg PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

JWANENG: Diamond mining town sides, Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Mascom Top 8 semi-finals played at the Galaxy Stadium yesterday.

A goal apiece from Thero Setsile and Lawrence Ndunga could not separate the two teams, but away side Orapa would be happier with the draw, as they host Galaxy in a fortnight.

The hosts controlled the proceedings in the first quarter hour of the match, but failed to have a shot at goal. Gift Moyo had the first shot on target in the 19th minute but his headed effort was well saved by Lesenya Malapela. A minute later, Setsile’s long range strike took a deflection and beat Malapela at the near post to give the host the lead.

Ndunga levelled the matters in the 25th minute, beating the keeper with a shot which hit the roof of the net after a splendid pass from Mothusi Johnson. The game simmered after the two goals and in the 32nd minute, Moyo was at the end of a good move by Galaxy but shot just an inch wide. Three minutes to time, Setsile had his shot parried back on to Takunda Sadiki’s path, but the latter shot wide. It remained level at half time.

The two sides began the second half cautiously, with slow start to proceedings.

Kobamelo Kebaikanye hit the side net in the 63rd minute, with an effort from outside the box. Four minutes later, Atisang Batsi pierced through the defence with a solo drive, laid for Moyo who hit the cross bar with his effort. After the chance,

a commotion erupted in the Orapa penalty box.

Galaxy appeared to remove an object from the United goalposts. The referee dished cautions to Omaatla Kebatho, Tebogo Sembowa and Moyo. Batsi’s shot from the right wing was saved in the 77th minute, before substitute Lemogang Maswena headed wide moments later. Malapela was called to action to pull a save from Maswena and Batsi with 10 minutes remaining. Two minutes before full time, Orapa thought they had won it, but the keeper was superb to deny Kebaikanye.

“It was a tough game between two teams, two teams with quality and play different styles of play. It was difficult to know who’s going to win. But from my side, we made a lot of mistakes and they cost us the match,” Galaxy’s coach, Miguel da Costa said after the match. His counterpart, Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote was pleased with the performance but bemoaned result.

“We lacked that final pass. We tried but we failed, but am happy that we got the away goal, but we could have done much better,” he said.

The Teams

Galaxy: Katlego Mbise, Thato Kebue, Thabo Leinanyane, Fortunate Thulare, Moagi Sechele (Maswena), Kutlwelo Mpolokang, Setsile, Moyo (Gilbert Baruti), Batsi, Sembowa, Sadiki (Patrick Kaunda)

Orapa: Malapela, Mpho Kgaswane, Mooketsi Hlabano, Thabang Mosige, Johnson, Tapiwa Nyamanjiva, Abdallah Hamisi Raziki (Allen Ndodole), Lawrence Ndunga (Onkemetse Powe), Gofaone Mabaya, Kebaikanye, Kebatho (Mbatshi Elias)

Caution: Moyo, Sembowa, Kebatho

Galaxy 1 (Setsile 20th)

Orapa 1 (Ndunga 25th)