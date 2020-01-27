Under 17 girls

The Under-17 girls’ dream of a maiden World Cup qualification stayed alive after they brushed aside Zimbabwe’s timid challenge, with a 7-0 aggregate score win in the preliminary round of the qualifiers.

Botswana travelled to Zimbabwe with virtually both feet in the second round, but refused to remove the foot off the pedal as they ran out 2-0 winners at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday, thanks to second half goals from Peggy Manewe and Christina Monyatsi.

The girls never broke sweat despite the sweltering Bulawayo heat, as they dominated both legs to progress to the next round and set up what appears like a tough task against Morocco.

The local girls took a commanding 5-0 lead from the first leg, and their progress was never in doubt.

A brace from Dimpho Sedirwa and a goal each from Precious Tlhapi, Yaone Modise and captain Lorato Motlogelwa in the first

Banners

leg a fortnight ago, meant Botswana virtually killed the tie at home.

Botswana will now play the North Africans, with the first leg scheduled for the weekend of February 28 to March 1, while the return is pencilled for the weekend of March 13 to 15.

The winner between Botswana and Morocco will face either Zambia and South Africa, to determine, which team proceeds to the finals.

Three African teams qualify for the World Cup finals to be held in India between November 2 and 21 this year.

Starting line-up

Botswana: Katso Gaorelatlhe, Kietumetse Thomas, Desiree Kenyaditswe, Lorato Motlogelwa (captain), Pearl Sikwane, Precious Tlhapi, Lone Kgalaeng, Jessica Modise, Khumo Jautse, Serati Modisenyane, Peggy Manewe