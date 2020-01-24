Vee Mampeezy has discovered how to communicate with his fans effectively

Successful marketing is a challenge in any industry. While the music business is no exception, decorated local musician, Vee Mampeezy is on another level.

Speaking of levels, the hitmaker recently released his first single of the year 2020 titled Another Level and he showed just about everyone how to craft an effecting marketing campaign across various digital platforms.

Some people may think that making it big in the music industry depends on sheer luck. But Vee Mampeezy despite being a well-known household name, knows it’s also equally important to work hard, have determination, and use the right strategies.

His goal is to get everyone out there to listen to his creations and it works wonders. The tactics he uses beat a lot of local musicians and it’s like he has a comprehensive cheat sheet on music marketing.

A day before the release of Another Level, which features South African Monate mpolaye hitmaker DJ Sumbody, Vee Mampeezy made sure he made all the right noise by engaging popular social media comedians to push the hype.

From Mjamaica, Monna O Motona, William Last KRM, Landlord and Penene Ponono to Obza Modidima BW, Vee Mampeezy assembled all the right comedians to promote his single through videos.

All those popular comedians are influencers and Vee Mampeezy took his newest single to the people by well positioning himself to benefit from influencer marketing.

He harnessed this and in the process the comedians assisted in marketing his music. Vee Mampeezy knows his audience and understands which platform his fans like to use the most.

He has discovered how to communicate with his fans effectively.

effectively.

Beginning of this year, he had long given people a snippet through a video that he was on the studio with DJ Sumbody.

With more than 300k followers on Facebook, Vee Mampeezy has realised that Facebook with a staggering 2.4 billion monthly active users (MAU), the platform is the most used social media platform globally.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, as he was currently shooting the video of Another Level in SA, the taku taku creator said he does this rigorous marketing because he is one creative person who values his product.

“Music is a business and as much as I get the money through it, I have also committed to investing in it,” he said.

He said he gets his inspiration from the Coca Cola Company which strategically invests in its products.

“I feel that as artists, as much as we are big brands we need to market our products effectively,” he highlighted.

Vee Mampeezy added that he met DJ Sumbody at Fill-Up Royal Bafokeng’ festival and realised that they both like each other’s music styles.

He compared DJ Sumbody to American superstar, DJ Khaled.

He said he was currently shooting the music video of Another Level in SA. He also said he is not shooting the video in Botswana because he was still signed to Universal Music Group.

“I do sometimes go out of my way to shoot videos in Botswana because I support local talent,” he said.