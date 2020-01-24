Keeping an eye: The BFA has asked club to appoint security officers, witth most clubs relying on security companies PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has requested all BTC Premiership and First Division clubs to appoint security officers.

Clubs are expected to have submitted names of their security officers by January 31.

“Clubs that do not have security officers are advised to make the necessary appointment and submit the information to BFA,” the BFA said, in a circular to clubs.

“As per CAF requirements, the identified security officers should not be holding positions in the teams such as director, chairman, secretary, head coach, treasurer or medic.”

The mother body said it is a CAF requirement for clubs to have security officers, and such officers’ names should be filed with the BFA.

“It is also the obligation of the association to provide training to security officers once their particulars have been submitted.” Clubs have been told to submit their chosen officers’ qualifications in security matters. The BFA said it would organise workshops for the security officers, with the aim of equipping them with the necessary skills. The association said this was a move to improve security at matches. Most clubs have been using security companies at their matches, but the BFA is pushing ahead with reforms to ensure compliance with the requirements of

Club Licencing.

Most clubs are financially burdened and feel the new move, although a welcome development, would add more weight to an already stretched budget.

“We have contracts with security companies that we have been using in our games. However, we will comply and we will hear from the association,” Notwane spokesperson, Mogomotsi ‘Ace’ Orapeleng said.

The BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti, last week said the association would ensure compliance with Club Licencing.

Letshwiti told Mmegi Sport that they had let the Premier League down by failing to fully enforce the Club Licencing requirements.

BFA spokesperson, Tumo Mpatane said for football to progress, the appointment of security officers was necessary.

He said clubs should ensure that they hire officers at an affordable rate. Most clubs might struggle to pay the officers, as they are already having difficulties shelling players’ dues.

“They must get officers at an affordable rate, we must ensure that football is the winner at the end of the day,” Mpatane said. It is unclear how the association would handle the issue of contract agreements that some clubs have in place with security companies.