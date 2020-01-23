Tlou Energy, the region’s most advanced Coal Bed Methane (CBM) project, is still waiting on government to finalise a power purchase agreement that would jumpstart commercial activities at the central Botswana project.

The mammoth project, near Serowe, is expected to lead Botswana into a new era of clean energy production, tapping into billions of cubic feet in resources.

In an update this week, Tlou Energy directors said the project was still waiting on government to finalise procurement, which would enable the finalisation of funding and commercial development.

While Tlou was long announced as government’s preferred bidder for the country’s pioneering 100MW

CBM project, but progress on finalising the deal has been delayed.

Tlou directors said their alternative proposal for a smaller project which would enable the firm to test and demonstrate its capabilities, had also witnessed little movement from the government side.

Directors noted that Botswana was still reliant on South Africa for power, at a time when the regional energy giant was experiencing troubles of its own.

