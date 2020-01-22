Police retrieving the body from a Dam PIC. FILE

FRANCISTOWN: Tatitown police have retrieved the body of an 18-year-old boy from Tlhalogang River near Borolong village.

According to Tatitown police station commander Superintendent Edward Leposo the teenager drowned last Sunday while he was fishing with his two other friends.

He said that the boy accidentally fell into the river but did not come back.

Leposo said that they received a report from the villagers about the incident at around 2000 hours.

The police boss added that upon receiving the report they immediately engaged their search team including Botswana Defence Force team to rush to the location in order to search for the teenage boy.

He said that the teenage body was found unconsciously on the same day and they managed to pull him out of the water.

Leposo said: “The 18-year-old body was rushed

Banners

to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital. The medical staff also conducted a post-mortem on the body”.

He further said that the identity of the deceased teenager was withheld until the next of kin was informed.

The police boss also told this publication that the deceased teenager hails from Maun village but was visiting his elder brother at Borolong village.

He also said that this is the first incident of its kind since the beginning of the New Year.

He added that they have recorded a similar incident last year December but at a different location.

Leposo advised parents to take care of their children during rainy season.