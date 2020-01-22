FRANCISTOWN: Keabetswe Bonana Joseph who is accused of rape and robbery was Tuesday arraigned before the Francistown Magistrate court.

According to a charge sheet read before court, Joseph along with others who were not before court, robbed and gang raped a woman at Area L location in Francistown.

The incident occurred on March 10, 2018. However, Joseph denied the two charges leveled against him. He added that on the alleged date of the robbery and rape he was nowhere near Area L.

Joseph was recently arrested. Other accused persons are still on the run.

The investigating officer, Constable Gabotlholwe Keagakwa of Francistown Police Station told the court that the police are still trying to

locate the other suspects.

“Even arresting Joseph and eventually bringing him to court was not an easy task,” he said.

When pleading with the court as to why the accused should remain behind bars, public prosecutor Zibo Siwela told the court that Joseph is subject of an ongoing murder investigation.

He also expressed fear that Joseph might interfere with the investigations if granted bail.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Chandapiwa Molefhi denied Joseph bail on account of reasons raised by the prosecution. The accused is expected to appear in court for mention on February 6, 2020.