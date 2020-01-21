FRANCISTOWN: Two South African men and a Mozambican accused of stealing a vehicle were further remanded in custody when they appeared in court today.
The state alleges that the South Africans (SA), Andrew William Ferreira, a manager at SA’s Chondors Motors, Itumeleng Jethroy Mmelesi who is self-employed, and Mozambican, Antonio Focheiro, a mechanic at Chondors Motors, were found in possession of a suspected stolen white Isuzu truck estimated to be worth
However, Magistrate Kose Makobo postponed the matter to February 18 for status hearing because Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Ngandu, who is the substantive magistrate in the case, was not present.