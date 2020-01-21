FRANCISTOWN: Two South African men and a Mozambican accused of stealing a vehicle were further remanded in custody when they appeared in court today.

The state alleges that the South Africans (SA), Andrew William Ferreira, a manager at SA’s Chondors Motors, Itumeleng Jethroy Mmelesi who is self-employed, and Mozambican, Antonio Focheiro, a mechanic at Chondors Motors, were found in possession of a suspected stolen white Isuzu truck estimated to be worth

Banners

P300,000 at or near traffic lights at Block One along the A1 highway on October 15, 2019.

However, Magistrate Kose Makobo postponed the matter to February 18 for status hearing because Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Ngandu, who is the substantive magistrate in the case, was not present.