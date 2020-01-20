Tebogo Ramantosha PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Tebogo Ramantosha who is charged with triple murder of his parents and brother used his family home as loan security, it has emerged.

With the murder case still hanging on his head, he now stands to lose the family home over failure to service his debts.

Ramantosha’s home, a piece of land, walled with developments, being a three bed-roomed house with a kitchen, sitting room, two separate two rooms, a thatched one room and a storeroom is under the hammer.

The Ramantosha home located in Molepolole will be sold by public auction on February 25 as advertised in Mmegi’s Friday edition. This publication has gathered that Tebogo failed to pay back the loan he had taken from Lanny Holdings (PTY) LTD trading as Mortgage Botswana being the plaintiff in the matter.

He is said to have obtained a loan of over P300, 000 but it is not clear how Tebogo managed to have the family property in his names.

Several attempts for Tebogo to pay back the loan hit a snag and Mortagage Botswana went ahead and attached the family’s home in order to recover the money as it was used as security.

On June 22, 2018, Patrick Ramantosha, 55, his wife Boingotlo Fridah Ramantosha, 47, and their son Keabetswe Ramantosha, 22, were found dead with their hands and legs tied up and their mouths gagged at Ntloelengwae ward in Molepolole.

Three days after his family’s burial, Tebogo absconded from home for a month after the police told him that they would get in contact with him so that he could clarify

few things.

Whilst the Ramantosha family were mourning their loved ones, a month later they had the shock of their lives when they learnt that the deceased’s surviving son (Tebogo) was one of the suspects arrested for the family’s triple murder.

Before his arrest, police looked for him for about a month and even went as far as Tonota until they ambushed and arrested him.

Tebogo is charged along with Mmoloki Tlhaelo, Poloko Segwagwa, and Cornelious Saidoo for the triple murder case, which is currently at Molepolole Magistrate’s Court. In October 2018 Tebogo was released on P5, 000 bail by the Gaborone High Court.

Then, representing State prosecution, Daniel Fohlani had argued that Tebogo’s ties with some members of the community raised eyebrows, something that makes him not the right candidate for bail. Fohlani told the court that there was evidence that he had an association with someone selling drugs, whom he owes P10, 000 for marijuana.

“That man who is a convicted drug peddler might be implicated in the offence. Drugs are illegal in Botswana and we cannot allow a person with such behaviour back into the community. There is evidence that the applicant has financial problems and if (he) can be released on bail he might commit an offence,” Fohlani said then.

However, then, Justice Tshepo Motswagole went ahead and granted Ramantosha bail despite State prosecution’s applications pleading with court not to grant him bail.