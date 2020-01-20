Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) has released the 2019 Junior Certificate Examination (JCE) Results.

A total of 41, 048 candidates sat for the examination and were awarded grades in the 2019 examination showing a slight decrease in candidature compared to 41, 062 candidates in 2018.

There were 20, 219 (49.26%) male candidates and 20, 829 (50.74%) female candidates who sat for the 2019 JCE.

The grades available at this level are on a pass scale of A - E whereby Grades A to C are credit passes and D to E are pass grades. The symbol U denotes failure to achieve the minimum requirements of Grade E and the symbol X denotes failure to meet minimum requirement for the award of a qualification.

Overall performance for government schools indicates that 85.50% of candidates obtained Grades E or better (pass grades) compared to 85.80% in 2018.

The performance also indicates that 37.50% of the candidates obtained Grades C or better (credit grades) compared to 38.00% in 2018. This depicts a very similar cohort to that of 2018.

Overall performance for all 2019 JCE candidates which includes government schools, private schools and private candidates indicates that 84.76% of candidates obtained Grades E or better (pass grades) compared to 84.34% in 2018 showing an insignificant increase.

The performance also indicates that 35.38% of candidates obtained Grades C or better (credit grades) compared to 35.40% in 2018. The overall pass rate for the 2019 JCE cohort is 84.76%. The female candidates outperformed their male counterparts. This year three candidates obtained a Merit compared to six in 2018.

Performance at Banners

*Merit Three (3) candidates compared to Six (6) in 2018;

*Grade A 484 candidates (1.18%) showing the same trend when compared to the 483 candidates (1.18%) in 2018;

*Grade B 4, 205 candidates (10.24%) compared to 4, 104 (9.99%) in 2018, showing a slight increase of 0.25%;

*Grade C 9, 833 candidates (23.95%) compared to in 2018, showing a slight decrease of 0.27%;

*Grade D 14, 181 candidates (34.55%) compared to 14, 234 (34.66%) in 2018, showing a slight decrease of 0.11%;

*Grade E 6, 088 candidates (14.83%) compared to 5, 863 (14.28%) in the previous year, showing an increase of 0.55%;

*Ungraded 5, 920 candidates (14.42%) compared to 5, 719 (13.93%) in 2018, showing an increase of 0.49%.

This year, 334 candidates compared to 709 in 2018, did not meet minimum requirement for the award of a qualification and therefore denoted with an X.

Distribution of results will be done as follows: