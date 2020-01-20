Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) has released the 2019 Junior Certificate Examination (JCE) Results.
A total of 41, 048 candidates sat for the examination and were awarded grades in the 2019 examination showing a slight decrease in candidature compared to 41, 062 candidates in 2018.
There were 20, 219 (49.26%) male candidates and 20, 829 (50.74%) female candidates who sat for the 2019 JCE.
The grades available at this level are on a pass scale of A - E whereby Grades A to C are credit passes and D to E are pass grades. The symbol U denotes failure to achieve the minimum requirements of Grade E and the symbol X denotes failure to meet minimum requirement for the award of a qualification.
Overall performance for government schools indicates that 85.50% of candidates obtained Grades E or better (pass grades) compared to 85.80% in 2018.
The performance also indicates that 37.50% of the candidates obtained Grades C or better (credit grades) compared to 38.00% in 2018. This depicts a very similar cohort to that of 2018.
Overall performance for all 2019 JCE candidates which includes government schools, private schools and private candidates indicates that 84.76% of candidates obtained Grades E or better (pass grades) compared to 84.34% in 2018 showing an insignificant increase.
The performance also indicates that 35.38% of candidates obtained Grades C or better (credit grades) compared to 35.40% in 2018. The overall pass rate for the 2019 JCE cohort is 84.76%. The female candidates outperformed their male counterparts. This year three candidates obtained a Merit compared to six in 2018.
Performance at
*Merit Three (3) candidates compared to Six (6) in 2018;
*Grade A 484 candidates (1.18%) showing the same trend when compared to the 483 candidates (1.18%) in 2018;
*Grade B 4, 205 candidates (10.24%) compared to 4, 104 (9.99%) in 2018, showing a slight increase of 0.25%;
*Grade C 9, 833 candidates (23.95%) compared to in 2018, showing a slight decrease of 0.27%;
*Grade D 14, 181 candidates (34.55%) compared to 14, 234 (34.66%) in 2018, showing a slight decrease of 0.11%;
*Grade E 6, 088 candidates (14.83%) compared to 5, 863 (14.28%) in the previous year, showing an increase of 0.55%;
*Ungraded 5, 920 candidates (14.42%) compared to 5, 719 (13.93%) in 2018, showing an increase of 0.49%.
This year, 334 candidates compared to 709 in 2018, did not meet minimum requirement for the award of a qualification and therefore denoted with an X.
Distribution of results will be done as follows:
- Distribution to Centres: Centres will be given access to the system;
- Distribution to Regional Offices: Regional Offices will access the results through the Malepa system;
- Individual Candidates: Candidates will be able to access the results through the BEC Website as well as SMS. The How to Access results guidelines are available on the BEC Facebook Page Botswana Examinations Council, BEC Website www.bec.co.bw and BEC Twitter Account @Bots_Exams
- Distribution to Ministry of Basic Education (MoBE): The results will be made available in book version hard copy and CDs with the reports on Analysis of Candidates’ Performance.