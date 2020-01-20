FRANCISTOWN: Tshesebe police are investigating the shocking deaths of two women who died mysteriously following a church service at Johane Masowe Yechishanu Church.

According to Tshesebe police station commander, Superintendent Amos Kekgathetse the incidents happened on January 12 during a service at the church.

Kekgathetse explained that one of the deceased, 47, was unwell when she came to the church to seek prayers for healing and blessings from the congregation.

He added that while the service was underway, the woman’s health deteriorated which prompted the pastor to ask some church followers to rush her to Tshesebe Clinic.

Kekgathetse said upon arrival at the village clinic, the woman was attended by health workers who later pronounced her dead.

The woman, Kekgathetse added, was later taken to Masunga Hospital where a postmortem was conducted to find out the cause of her death.

The station commander added that following the death of

the first woman on the same day, another congregant also fell ill.

“We were told that the second woman aged 30 was feeling dizzy and lost balance. She was also rushed to Tsamaya Clinic and thereafter to Masunga Primary Hospital where she later died,” he added.

The police, Kekgathetse added, are confused because the church pastor also fainted after the church service and was also rushed to Nyangabwe Referral Hospital (NRH) in Francistown.

“The pastor was admitted at NRH and was released on Wednesday. We are yet to question him about the incidents that happened at his church. These are the first incidents that have happened in our policing area. We are investigating what might have caused the incidents,” said Kekgathetse.