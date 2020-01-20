Purpose is a response to a burden of emotions aroused by an identified need. There is nothing that is created without purpose.

Purpose is a commission that a person or item is mandated to pursue. Purpose impact life either negatively or positively and ultimately yields results.

Every action is purpose and a platform to drive life to ideal destinies. It is a backing reason for any objective, intent, aim or occasion. Most of the people have a believe that purpose is a far-fetched component in life and only special individuals are exposed to it but the truth is, every minute we serve our share of purpose in other people’s lives. Every action is laid on the backdrop called PURPOSE. Purpose is the life transitioning tool that exposes us to opportunities and favour, moreover, the life we are destined to live.

Purpose can either be temporary or rather a long term evolving process in the world. Temporary purpose addresses a need at that particular moment and it has the possibility of not re-occurring. For instance, if you visit a friend and find out that their pre-paid electricity units are finished, furthermore, they do not have money to purchase them, if you develop a burden to assist in this lack situation it does not mean you will always buy the friend some electricity.

We are positioned by grace in order to perform the life- changing actions. Some actions are once-off. Purpose can also be a continuous procedure. This is especially when it is a role, duty or active talent. The duty one carries out daily is their purpose. A purpose of a salesman is to avail all solutions that satisfy the customers’ needs, moreover, generate sales and expected profits.

The purpose of a soldier is to protect the nation and keep order in it. A musician’s purpose is to influence our lives and entertain us through music. Our careers and occupations are our purposes. We are placed at certain places, for instance; employment, because we are the perfect candidates to undertake the commission or perhaps purpose.

Purpose is awarded according to our innate gifts, talents and character. Grace positions us in ideal place to execute our purpose

and impact on the world. We are all given differing talents and gifts and it is through them that we are able to complement each other and achieve a specific goal.

Similarly, in the soccer pitch, players are segmented into three phases; defending, midfielders and strikers. They all have differing yet complementary roles. Everyone has purpose in life. Even the haters have purpose in our lives. The pain they put us through has an effect on us to make us either worst or better people.

They inspire us to work hard in order to prove them wrong. A person who shows you love are purposed to validate your worth and give attestation that you are of value to them. Those that rebuke us are purposed to build and shape us to be people of admired characters.

People who do not see themselves as purposeful eventually have a low self- esteem and confidence. They do not feel worthy about themselves and this limits their capabilities and efficacy measures.

Purpose gives life a taste and also gives one a sense of fulfilment. If one feels that their life is purpose driven, they feel content when they indulge in serving it. Peace abounds by them at all times because every time they serve the commission, their life direction becomes clearer and exciting.

Purpose is everywhere, we ought to be aware of actions unfolding in our lives and try to understand all perspectives of them so that we position ourselves in a fashion that would enable us to scoop all opportunities laid before us.

There is no purpose without an opportunity. The purpose of this article is to peel off your eyes and you become inspired, motivated and well informed.

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (found at Bala Book Store- Railpark Mall and Botswana Book Center- Main Mall), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or +26773791677 for bookings.