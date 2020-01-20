Kelly Ramputswa

What a better way to start the year than with yet another milestone in the move towards having more local content on the DStv platform.

This January, DStv subscribers will be able to enjoy two of Botswana’s most popular local radio stations as they make their way onto the DMX Audio Bouquet.

“It’s with a great sense of pride that we make this announcement on the launching of two local radio stations onto our platform,” MultiChoice Botswana managing director, Katlego Arnone said in an interview.

She said as a business they are committed to growing hand-in-hand with Botswana and supporting its creative industry.

Arnone added that Multichoice is bringing not only the local market but the rest of the region access to the breadth of local talent we have in the music industry.

“This marks another very proud moment for MultiChoice Botswana. Yarona FM is Botswana’s first private national and iconic youthful radio station.

The station’s brand is positive, high energy, dance, vibrant, innovative and identifies itself with the “freshest” and newest songs, which is testament in its positioning statement “Live The Music,” she said.

“Yarona FM strives to celebrate BW music prowess and excellent content through its radio waves, online

Banners

platforms and television.”

However, Arnone was quick to say that Duma FM is an adult contemporary radio station with a national coverage of over 60% of the country.

She said the station has a mandate of keeping listeners engaged through music and talk, which is why Duma FM has an equal music/talk ratio – 50% talk and 50% music.

“For us at Yarona FM it goes without saying that this development only further amplifies what we have been doing for the past 21 years and that is bringing local music and local talent to as many people as possible,” Kelly Ramputswa, Yarona FM station manager said.

Ramputsa said as a youth radio station, beyond bringing entertainment through their broadcasting, it’s also important for them to be a beacon of empowerment for the youth and to give them opportunities to excel locally and internationally.

“This opportunity will assist us immensely in achieving this mandate,” she concluded.

Yarona FM and Duma FM will be available to DStv subscribers in Botswana on channels 917 and 919, respectively.