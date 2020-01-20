Winning start: Rollers new coach, Frank Nuttall go off to a brisk start PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

TLOKWENG: Frank Nuttall enjoyed a perfect start at Township Rollers with a 7-0 thumping ovf Police XI in a BTC Premiership encounter played at the Royal Aria Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Nuttall was appointed a fortnight ago on a six months contract. On his debut he made two changes to the staring line up, Tlhalefo Molebatsi and Ivan Mbowa started ahead of Motsholetsi Sikele and Kago Monyake while Bogosi Mfila made a rare appearance on the bench.

Popa were quick off the blocks going ahead after just five minutes. Tumisang Orebonye headed home a corner, for his sixth goal of the league campaign. Rollers’ high pressing game caused all sort of problems for the visitors. Tlhalefo Molebatsi and Kamogelo Matsabu acme close in the 17th and 19th minutes respectively, but did not hit the target.

Popa doubled the lead in the 31st minutes, from a patient build up after Edwin Moalosi found Matsabu inside the box and the latter beat the keeper to the bottom corner. Nine minutes later, Rollers made it 3-0, Molebatsi made a solo run and laid for Lemponye Tshireletso who slotted past an advancing Lesego Bosekeng. Molebatsi made it 4-0 just before half time capitalising on a poor clearance.

Nine minutes in to the second half, Police XI’s failed off side trap put Tshireletso through, who bagged his brace to make it 5-0. The Jungle Kings could have pulled one back just before the hour mark but Tendai Nyumasi volleyed wide. From the

Banners

bench, Motsholetsi Sikele tapped in Onkarabile Ratanang’s cross to make it 6-0 just two minutes after his introduction. Matsabu pierced through the defense and laid for Mfila but he shot wide with a gapping goal in the 86th minute. Sikele completed the rout in additional time squeezing his effort in the near post to bag a brace from the bench.

“I know the history of the club, I know the demands of the club and I am happy with that, I like that hopefully we can play this kind of football all the time. Today we worked very hard, we got the goal early in to the game. The players worked very hard for the club, for the fans and the technical team,” Nuttall said after the game.

Police XI’s Mike Sithole did not talk to journalists after the game.

The Teams

Rollers:

Kabelo Dambe, Kamogelo Matsabu, Arnold Mampori, Ofentse Nato, Onkarabile Ratanang, Ivan Mbowa, Mothusi Cooper, Lemponye Tshireletso (Galabgwe Moyana), Edwin Moalosi, Tlhalefo Molebatsi (Motsholetsi Sikele), Tumisang Orebonye (Bogosi Mfila)

Police:

Lesego Bosekeng, Ogomoditse Sitang (Uyapo Seleka), Thabiso Batang, Tonderai Nyakuba, Chicco Molefe, Tapiwa Gadibolae, Tendai Nyumasi, Keabetswe Jenamiso (Joseph Joseph), Bonolo Fraizer, Betsho Pius, Letlhogonolo Senwelo (Hendrick Moyo)

Caution: Nyumasi

Rollers 7 (Orebonye 5th, Matsabu 31st, Tshireletso 40th, 54th, Molebatsi 45+2, Sikele 71st, 90+5)

Police 0