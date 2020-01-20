TAFIC striker, Kemoreng Batisane controls the ball during Saturday's encounter against Gunners PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: TAFIC’s hopes of survival in the BTC Premiership took another hit after a 2-0 home loss to Extension Gunners in a match played at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium on Saturday.

TAFIC posted a much more improved showing but wastefulness in front of goal contributed to their downfall. They are now third from bottom in the 16-team league.

Apart from an 18th minute Gunners goal scored by forward Boipelo Oaitse, the first half was less entertaining owing to the rainy and windy weather. The players could not combine well as they were struggling against the weather.

Oaitse gave Gunners the lead after he picked up a loose ball a few metres from goal and dribbled past TAFIC goalkeeper, Abedinico Morapedi, before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Seven minutes later, Oaitse could have given Gunners a healthy 2-0 lead after pouncing on another loose ball, but his well-taken shot hit the upright.

TAFIC did have a notable chance to score two minutes from the break, but forward Botshelo Mafoko, who appeared to struggle with an injury, sent his shot wide after neat exchanges with Michael Murirwa.

In the second half, the teams picked the tempo as the weather improved.

TAFIC were the better side, penetrating Mapantsula with sublime moves, but were let down by poor finishing. Gunners, who resorted to a counter attacking game, did have chances of their own in the second half.

TAFIC had the best chance to get back into the match in the 48th minute through substitute Kemoreng Batisani who

replaced Mafoko at halftime.

An unmarked Batisani headed the ball wide instead of calmly finding the back of the net.

Four minutes later, TAFIC right back Thato Mosweu sent his well-taken shot from close range inches wide.

He was set up by Kagisano Mungu who had a lively match. Gunners had a chance to increase their lead in the 69th minute, but forward Boemo Lekorwe sent his shot straight at Morapedi.

Five minutes from time, Batisani’s close range shot was cleared off the goal line by Gunners defender, Tendai Kesekile.

TAFIC were dealt a major blow a minute from time when defender, Gobonyeone Selefa was sent off for a second bookable offence. Seconds later, Mungu summed TAFIC’s less eventful day in office by missing a sitter.

New Gunners signing, Ayanda Molefe who came in the second half, marked his debut with a well taken goal in the referee’s optional time.

The former Jwaneng Galaxy man calmly turned his marker in the goal area before slotting home with a neat low shot to seal the match for Gunners.

The Teams

TAFIC:

Morapedi, Kgosietsile Ernest, Mosweu, Selefa, Monyama, Mafoko (Batisani), Murirwa, Upoga Dekesha, Mungu, Mogomotsi Samson (Kgotso Mokhudu)

Gunners:

Itumeleng, Mosimanegape Ntwaetsile, Kesekile, Obusitswe Gabadise, Ofentse Radikgageng, Mmoloki Kebalepile, Misani Thupa (Nassir Mbabaali), Lekorwe, Bakang Tsholang (Molefe), Koketso Mokgatitswane, Oaitse

TAFIC 0

Gunners (1) 2 (Oaitse 18th, Molefe 90th)