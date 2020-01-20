Thwarted: Gaborone United goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko goes airborne to thwart Notwane's Metlha Buru PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Notwane endured more derby misery after Gaborone United (GU) claimed the bragging rights with a 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon in a match played at a waterlogged National Stadium.

A week earlier, Notwane lost to Township Rollers in another derby match.

GU were without head coach, Philimon Makwengwe who watched from the stands after reports he had been suspended.

Stand-in coach, Pontsho Moloi made a few changes to the team that lost to Jwaneng Galaxy a fortnight ago, amongst them bringing on Goitseone Phoko for Ookeditse Semelamela in goals.

GU were largely on top throughout as two goals either half from midfielder Obonwe Maome handed the ‘The Reds’ a convincing victory against a Notwane side fighting relegation.

Notwane were the first with an attempt, calling Phoko into action three minutes into the match following good interchanges.

The ball landed at Thabiso Boti’s feet, but his cheeky flick was parried away for a corner. Maome, who looked lively from the onset with neat touches, made his impact felt in the 13th minute when he slotted home with a snapshot inside the box following a run by Thatayaone Kgamanyane that took him past a handful of players.

GU continued to create chances, but poor finishing let them down. Kgamanyane and Tapiwa Sepatela who was getting a rare start this season, were the main culprits.

In the 25th minute, Rentse Keakabetse’s piledrive from 25 yards shaved the crossbar with Mabitso Rapowa, in Notwane goals, well beaten. The teams went for recess with the score line 1-0 in favour of GU.

The half-time break seemed to have sparked some life into Notwane as the

Banners

league strugglers controlled the early proceedings of the second half.

However, they found an alert Phoko in GU posts who saved Metlha Buru’s long-range effort in the 49th minute and was again called into action in the 53rd minute to save Boti’s snapshot.

GU took control of the match following the introduction of Lobopo Moremi.

Maome made it 2-0 following another pass from Kgamanyane, to seal victory for the visiting side.

After the match, GU’s Moloi said he was happy with the way his charges played. He said the team did well in retaining possession, winning the ball back and creating chances.

“I think we could have added at least two more goals with the chances we created.

But we will take the results,” he said. Notwane’s coach, Oupa Kowa was unhappy with his side’s display.

“Today I am not happy. We didn’t come to the party at all. I know the pitch was slippery ,but GU managed to deal with that better. We were just not there. I have to address the players,” he said.

The teams

Notwane

Mabitso Rapowa, Tshepo Ramhenngwa, Katlego Koobake(c), Kudzanani Machadzani, Keiponye Mphoyamodimo, Thato Moganana (Raymond Israel), Langa Mabule (Thato Mogorosi), Boyo Lechaena, Thabiso Boti, Sithembile Mbuqe, Metlha Buru (Tiroyaone Maome)

GU

Goitseone Phoko, Tshepo Maikano, Michael Tinye, Kennedy Amutenya, Godwin Osei Bonsu, Alphonse Modisaotsile, Obonwe Maome (Thapelo Motlhanka), Rentse Keakabetse, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, Kekaetswe Moloi (Patrick Kabamba), Tapiwa Sepatela (Lobopo Moremi)

Notwane 0

GU 2 (Maome 13th, 58th)