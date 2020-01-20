Disarmed: Softball affiliates did not push through their ouster threats PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Thabo Thamane-led Botswana Softball Association (BSA) executive committee, on Saturday, survived a motion of no confidence after affiliates withdrew their threat to recall the top brass.

BSA held a special general meeting in Tlokweng where the motion was tabled.

The affiliates’ representative who had tabled the motion, Laztborn Segaise argued, there were sufficient reasons for the committee to go.

Segaise read out the letter that contained the reasons they believed were enough to remove committee from office.

“We followed the BSA constitution when passing this motion.

We have reason to believe that the committee is using the issue of compliance by clubs at the Registrar of Societies, as a weapon against us,” he said.

Oeme Morupisi of Comets, however, moved that the motion be suspended.

He argued the issues the affiliates were complaining about were addressed by Thamane in his opening remarks. He advised affiliates to remain calm and shelve the motion.

“We should remain calm and suspend this motion.

It is unfortunate that the presenter of the motion is a culprit in some of the issues,” said Morupisi.

Thamane intervened and said the motion should be discussed and the committee given an opportunity to respond. Police IX chairperson, Katlholo Mosimanegape proposed that the NEC should step outside the meeting venue, to allow affiliates to discuss the issue.

“In the history of softball, I have never seen clubs having

Banners

a serious debate like they did today. They reasoned with facts and therefore, we agreed to withdraw the motion against NEC,” Mosimanegape said.

“Softball is bigger than all of us and at the end of the day there is no loser or winner. Softball must be the winner.

We have our differences, but that should not stop us from working together.”

He said they expect the committee to respond to the issues that affiliates raised at the annual general meeting last April.

“It is clear that there is bad blood between Segaise and the NEC. We intend to meditate between the two parties. There is anger between you,” Mosimanegape said.

Responding to the decision to suspend the motion, Thamane also said softball would be the biggest winner.

He said even though they felt character-assassinated by Segaise, they accept the mediation process.

“Sport is bigger than us and we must work together. As NEC we can only be good as the support we get from members. If they have challenges they would inform affiliates.

Let us not have parallel structures running softball. Even us, we have our own issues but there should be a circle of trust,” Thamane said.