Calf attacked by lumpy skin disease

FRANCISTOWN: The director of Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Dr. Letlhogile Modisa has urged farmers across the country to vaccinate their cattle against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

According to Botswana government portal, LSD is described as an infectious disease of cattle caused by a virus and it is commonly known as nkokomane in Setswana. The disease is characterised by the eruption of nodules on the skin and other parts of the body.

Through a press statement released to different media houses recently, Modisa said their department has received reported cases of LSD in some parts of the country.

When confirming the matter, Modisa said they have received reports of the disease by farmers in districts such as Central, Ngamiland and Ghanzi.

He also told Mmegi that they do not have the statistics of the affected cattle, “but we would like to encourage farmers to put up

preventative measures before the situation gets worse”.

Modisa therefore, advised farmers to vaccinate their cattle against LSD to minimise stock losses and avoid use of antibiotics.

The disease is transmitted through biting insects or flies such as mosquitoes and stomoxysis and commonly seen during wet summer and autumn months.

In a press statement dated January 14, the Ministry informed the farming community and the general public about the occurrence of cases of LSD in some parts of the country.

In addition, the press release encouraged farmers to report all sick animals to the Department of Veterinary Services office.

The statement further cautioned that failure to report sick animals is an offence according to the Diseases of Animals Act.