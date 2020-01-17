IDM Office PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Institute of Development Management (IDM) is hosting an international research conference from June 23 – 25, 2020.

This is IDM’s 4th Biennial Conference, which attracts delegates from around the world.

Over 200 delegates are expected to converge in Gaborone for the conference under the theme: Knowledge-based economy: Insights, Opportunities and Challenges.

The gathering will bring together key players from the fields of research, training, business, consultancy and innovation. It will provide a rich platform for information exchange and knowledge sharing by academics and experts to share their research work and effort to bring solutions to challenges faced in today’s world.

“IDM remains a significant player and a trusted partner in areas of research, training and consultancy in Botswana, Lesotho and eSwatini,” said Edith Chimusoro, IDM’s senior consultant and research fellow.

“We draw strength from our tripartite arrangement which makes us a truly local and regional brand.

Over the years we have made a notable contribution in the socio-economic development in our region.”

second time Botswana hosts the Institute’s regional conference. The first one was held in 2013, affirming IDM’s presence and authority in research work to assist policy makers with relevant and evidence-based data to make informed decisions.

The event also endorses the Institute’s mandate in areas of research and consultancy. Several research papers are expected to be shared and discussed focusing mainly on Global Health; Business and Information Resource Management; Human and Organisational Development; and Education Management.

In 2017, IDM held its third conference in eSwatini where professionals shared their research work under the theme: Growing Great Minds: Global Competitiveness through Training, Research & Consultancy, focusing mainly on Human Rights, Health, Information and Knowledge Management, Employment Rights, Information, Communication and Technology, Education and Training. To enhance and strengthen its research capability and programme offering, IDM has established partnerships with local and international institutions.