Kast says Franco will be copying his event if he goes on to fill up the National Stadium

With legendary local Rhumba musician, Franco having already confirmed that he will host a music festival in which he intends to fill up the National Stadium this year, another local musician, Kast of Tlatsa Lebala event said he would be disappointed if the Gabane artist does so.

Kast, real name Tshepiso Molapisi, got the Tlatsa Lebala idea from South African celebrated rapper Cassper Nyovest in 2015, but says Franco with be copying his event if he goes on to fill up the National Stadium.

“I respect him. He is a legend. But I don’t believe he can do that. I am just hoping that the rumours are not true,” Kast added.

Kast has already confirmed that he will be taking another shot at Tlatsa Lebala after the failed attempt last year. He said Franco was amongst the performers during his first and only successful Tlatsa Lebala event so far.

Kast tried to host his first Tlatsa Lebala in 2016 but it was postponed as a result of rain. The ke nesa pula song maker later walked from Gaborone to Maun in 2017—a feat that garnered him a lot of support.

He then successfully hosted and filled up the national stadium for the first time that year. However, he flopped big time in 2018 after he failed to pay for the venue, being the National stadium.

Because the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) could not sponsor the venue costs like the previous year, Kast moved the venue to Oodi where only a handful of people showed up.

After the big flop, Kast branded the then MYSC Minister Thapelo Olopeng as a powerful bully. Last

year he didn’t host it, but he is making yet another comeback in 2020.

“Starting end of this month, we are beginning a full campaign. The Tlax team will be ready and we will start marketing the event through activations and we are also about to send sponsorship proposals to potential sponsors,” he revealed.

Kast was quick to say that he has hope that the new minister will open his doors unlike the previous one.

“I only want to be given the platform, even if he doesn’t manage to help but what I seek is the chance to be heard,” he said.

Kast further said that he has not met Minister Tumiso Rakgare yet but he trusts the latter’s character. He said they have a date for the next Tlax, but they can’t reveal it yet. He said they would continue hosting the event at the national stadium because the concept works better in that setting.

Meanwhile, In an interview with Arts and Culture,Franco downplayed thoughts that he could be copying Kast’s idea.

“There is nothing like copying someone’s festival. Different promoters can organise similar festivals at different venues or same venues at different times. We are not in any fight with anyone. We have always supported Kast and have performed at his festival and wish he could host it again this year,” he is quoted as saying.