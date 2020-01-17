Polelo's event started as a small-time chill session 10 years ago PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The once small-time chill session has turned into a popular major crowd-pulling event in Lobatse.

Marking its 10 years anniversary, the event popularly known as No Half-Time Party will host yet another session on January 25, 2020 at Lobatse Plantation.

In 2010, Juice Polelo, the organiser of No Half Time Party, gathered a few friends at his home for a weekend chill session, unaware that he was brewing something bigger than he would have imagined.

“I am from Selebi-Phikwe, and so at the time the friends that came by my residence in Lobatse, were people I knew from there, most of them worked at the mine,” Polelo told Arts & Culture.

The group of friends went all out to make the session one to remember but by Sunday morning of that particular weekend, everyone had a good time and they wanted to do it again. Afterwards, it became a norm, every year since then to meet up and celebrate.

Between the period of 2010 and 2013, Polelo and a friend ran the initiative as a simple private gathering but it started to have ticket sales in 2014. This came after the realisation that the gathering was gaining momentum.

“A larger

crowd for us meant that I could no longer host people at my place, hence ticket sales, as a means of paying for a larger space to host the crowd,” Polelo revealed.

Polelo added that they cater for a middle age group, and while they don’t dictate what people wear, they encourage certain elegance in their dress code.

The event retains a strict local line up of artists and DJs. Expected to perform at this year’s event are DJ Sly, Baggio, Benny T, Casper the DJ, with MC Theo and many others.

The journey has not been an easy one, as events can be demanding but Polelo, and the people working with him have continued, by digging deep from their own pockets.

“We have never had any sponsors in particular for our events, but we do appeal to the corporate world to lend us a hand to make the event bigger,” Polelo highlighted.

Tickets for the upcoming event are sold at all Spar supermarkets. Early bird tickets cost P80,00 each, normal tickets are sold at P100,00 each while a VIP ticket costs P250.