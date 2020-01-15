Police have ruled out murder in the death of a two-year-old girl of Old Naledi location in Gaborone.

In an interview with Mmegi, the Officer Commanding, Senior Superintendent Agreement Mapeu said they had found no signs of foul play in the little girl’s death that occurred on Saturday.

He confirmed that the girl suffocated to death inside his father’s old abandoned car where she got trapped while playing.

Mapeu also said the girl’s parents are no longer in a relationship and the father had on that day as is usually the case, taken her (the child) from the mother’s place, who resides not far from his place.

“It

Banners

looks like the girl found her way inside the car, but failed to find her way out. The father said his daughter was playing outside the house while he was busy preparing himself for work. Not seeing her for sometime the father said he thought she went back to her mother’s house located yards apart and went to look for her to no avail,” Mapeu said.

He further said the parents searched for the little girl until they discovered her lifeless body inside the car.