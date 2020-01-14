Othusitse 'Chips' Kootswele PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

PALAPYE: The football fraternity is in mourning following the passing of Green Lovers owner and coach, Othusitse 'Chips' Kootswele who passed away this afternoon.

Kootswele collapsed and died from suspected cardiac arrest.

His brother in law, Bafeedi Merafe said earlier in the morning he spoke to Kootswele about football matters and the deceased was his usual self. Chips showed no signs of illness before he met his fate. He was doing his daily work at his garage in the compound.

“We suspect heart attack. He was the usual jolly Chips until he fell. We took him to Sekgoma (Memorial) Hospital, and he was certified dead upon arrival,” he said.

The 52-year-old coached junior national teams and

was known for nurturing young talent through his Green Submarine, as his club Green Lovers is affectionately known.

He has developed stars such as Kabelo Seakanyeng who plies in Malta, Rentse Keakabetse who has become a household name at Gaborone United and Moathodi Ralesotla who plays for BDF XI, amongst others.

Kootswele was a former football player, having featured for Peace Makers in Serowe before he joined Miscellaneous. He later played for Green Lovers where he hung up his boots. Funeral arrangements had not been announced at press time.