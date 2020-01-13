Kgosi Martha Lebang

PALAPYE: Bangwato Regent Sediegeng Kgamane has approved the appointment of Martha Lebang as headman of records at the Palapye sub-tribal authority.

Lebang was recently elected by the community of Palapye to fill the position left vacant by departed revered educationalist and former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Keetla Masogo. Masogo passed on in 2018.

On Friday, deputy regent of Bangwato, Serogola Seretse delivered the message at a community gathering at the village’s main Kgotla that his master, Kgamane, had approved the name of Lebang for the position of headman of records.

“As per the request from the community of Palapye put before Bangwato chieftainship, I have come to inform you that the regent of Bangwato has approved the name of (Martha) Lebang,” the deputy regent said.

He disclosed that Lebang’s name has been conveyed to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development for ratification. Some members who were gathered at the kgotla praised the development.

“It is the first time in Gammangwato that women are represented in the Bogosi through Lebang’s appointment. We are grateful that our leaders recognise that women are capable. We are expecting massive transformations with a mother in our Kgotla,” Modiri Dikole of Extension-Two said.

Gloria Ketshogile, another woman who previously expressed interest in the position and was contesting nomination with Lebang, also appreciated her endorsement by the regent of Bangwato.

“We acknowledge the prompt and encouraging response from the regent of Bangwato. It is refreshing to finally have a youthful woman in our Kgotla, nominated in unity by the community. She will be relevant to issues affecting women.”

The 44-year-old Lebang is a former politician. She represented the Umbrella

for Democratic Change (UDC) at the Boikago/Madiba Ward council seat in the past general elections. She lost to Boitshoko Kinnear of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party. Lebang formerly served in UDC regional committee for five years.

The Serowe native was raised in Palapye. She started her studies at Palapye Primary School and continued at Mmaphula Junior Secondary School. However, she did upper Secondary at a private senior school in Serowe.

Lebang is a businesswoman in the village. She started her businesses after completing her studies. She is the daughter to Boikago Ward headman, Isaac Lebang, who has held the fort as headman of records since the passing of Masogo.

“I am looking forward to serving the community. It is nothing new for me; I grew up next to my father who was a pastor before he became Kgosi. He has always been assisting in resolving community issues. I have learnt massively from him, and I will continue learning.

It is an interesting challenge for me,” she told The Monitor.

“I am coming into this huge position when the village is terrorised by an upsurge of juvenile delinquency, and when the wheels of gender transformation have only just gotten into motion.

I know the rule of law should be applied and as much as it should, the community also needs that mother figure. That’s what I intend to provide.”

Lebang will be installed the first woman Kgosi in the Palapye sub-tribal authority pending ratification by the Minister of local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale.